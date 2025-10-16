Assam CM Addresses SIT Progress, Baksa Jail Violence, and Rahul Gandhi’s Delayed Tribute

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday made a series of crucial announcements and clarifications regarding the ongoing investigation into the death of cultural icon Zubeen Garg, the Baksa District Jail violence, and recent political developments linked to the case.

SIT Progress and Singapore’s Cooperation

The Chief Minister confirmed that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing Zubeen Garg’s death is expected to submit its chargesheet by November. He stated that the SIT has already uncovered the “basic motive” behind the incident and is progressing in a “commendable manner.”

CM Sarma expressed gratitude to the Singapore government for allowing an Assam Police team to visit the country on October 21 after repeated requests. He said the breakthrough came following the intervention of External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, who directly communicated with Singapore authorities to facilitate cooperation.

“Initially, the Singapore Police were reluctant to engage with us, as such investigations in their country typically take six months and are conducted in strict confidentiality,” the Chief Minister said. “However, due to the insistence of Dr. S. Jaishankar, Singapore authorities have agreed to extend special cooperation to Assam Police.”

Judicial Inquiry and Fast-Track Court Proposal

Sarma also announced that a judicial inquiry would be conducted into the police firing outside Baksa District Jail as per law. He added that the police would be held accountable during the investigation.

The state government has also requested the Gauhati High Court to establish a fast-track court for speedy trial of the Zubeen Garg case. A special public prosecutor will be appointed to handle proceedings.

Regarding the Baksa Jail violence, nine individuals have been identified and arrested so far, including Nurul Alom, Mahidul Islam and Mustafa Ahmed of the All Bodoland Minority Students’ Union (ABMSU), and D-voter Ahela Mia. Two injured youths are currently undergoing treatment at AIIMS, Delhi, and are in stable condition.

Sarma dismissed rumours of any deaths in the incident, stating, “Reports were surfacing that the injured were dead, but that is false. Both are stable, and my cabinet colleague Ranjeet Dass has personally verified this at AIIMS Guwahati.”

CM Clarifies Sequence of Events at Baksa Jail

Addressing criticism over the police’s handling of the chaos outside Baksa District Jail, the Chief Minister clarified that the lathi charge was not initiated by the police. He explained that the unrest began when a mob of around 150 youths blocked and attacked police vehicles transporting the Zubeen Garg case accused—Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddharth Sharma, and others—to judicial custody.

“One police personnel was injured and hospitalized after the initial assault,” Sarma said. “Videos circulating online were selectively edited, which distorted the sequence of events. Even journalists and police had to take shelter under a nearby bridge due to heavy stone-pelting.”

He added that the government had received the court order to transfer the accused to judicial custody at the last moment, forcing authorities to make a quick decision.

“Baksa was chosen because it was closer and relatively peaceful compared to other options like Dhubri or Diphu, which would have required five hours of travel,” he said.

The Chief Minister assured that all aspects of the incident would be examined by the Justice Soumitra Saikia Commission, which will determine lapses and accountability.

Rahul Gandhi’s Delayed Visit Draws CM’s Criticism

In a sharp political remark, CM Sarma took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for visiting Zubeen Garg’s Samadhi and residence in Guwahati 28 days after his demise, calling the delay “shocking.”

“Was Zubeen Garg’s life valued so little?” Sarma questioned. “Union Ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia and Kiren Rijiju had already visited his Samadhi and home. We expected senior Congress leaders like Rahul Gandhi or Priyanka Gandhi to stand with us during his last rites, but none came.”

Drawing a parallel with the 2011 cremation of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, Sarma added, “Even during Bhupen Hazarika’s last rites, no Congress leader attended. We welcome their tribute, but it comes 28 days too late.”

Way Forward

With the SIT nearing completion of its chargesheet, the judicial inquiry set to begin, and diplomatic cooperation from Singapore underway, the Assam government is intensifying efforts to deliver justice in the Zubeen Garg case.

However, tensions remain high across the state, with the public and Zubeen’s followers continuing their demand for accountability, transparency, and truth behind the death of Assam’s most beloved cultural icon.

