Dr. on Thursday was appointed as the Vice Chancellor of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) in Delhi.

Dr. Kiran Hazarika who is a noted author was also the former principal of Tengakhat College in Dibrugarh.

He joined D.H.S.K. Commerce College in 1995 as a professor, and in 2012, joined Tengakhat College as its principal. Moreover, he is also a member of NAAC and has 7 books to his credit.