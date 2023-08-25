Assam CM Advocates Ayush Advancement and Herbal Potential

The regional review meeting of Ayush for the Northeast states convened in Guwahati, with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in active participation on Friday.
During the session, he highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to advancing Ayush practices.
CM Sarma emphasized the unifying impact of Yoga and Ayurveda, fostering both health and community ties.
Acknowledging the region's wealth of medicinal plants, he aspired to shape the Northeast into herbal powerhouse akin to Kerala.
The Chief Minister underscored the concern over allopathic side effects, advocating for increased Ayurveda awareness. Noting that locals often travel to Kerala for Ayurvedic treatments, he urged for the promotion of Ayurveda in the Northeast.
CM Sarma affirmed that Ayush is now established as a scientifically valid medical system and expressed confidence in the Central government's continuous support for its advancement. He concluded by championing progress in the Northeast and the integration of Ayush into daily lives.
Further, in his official Twitter handle Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal wrote that the Government is integrating Ayush & modern medicine to bring the gift of good health to the masses.
“Nineteen AIIMS will have a separate Ayush dept and I call upon all to work with the spirit of Team India & strengthen Ayush for One Health," he wrote.