“Mann Ki Baat” Conversations Instrumental in Giving Positive Trust To Ayush: Sarbananda

Journal of Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (JRAS) is a peer-reviewed, open access, UGC-CARE listed official publication of Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS), New Delhi. The Journal is published quarterly and is available in both print and online forms. It is a multidisciplinary platform for publication of research in Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Siddha, Homeopathy fields including interdisciplinary health sciences. The journal is published by Medknow, which is a part of Wolters Kluwer Health, one of the largest open access publishers worldwide with more than 450+ medical journals in its portfolio.