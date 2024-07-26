Assam CM Aims For Another 50,000 Jobs Before Govt Completes 4 Years

Before the current government in Assam completes four years, there are plans to create another 50,000 jobs, informed Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday.
"By May 2025, we will complete recruitment for 50,000 government jobs," Sarma wrote in a post on X, adding, "That is, by the time our government completes its 4-year term, we would have provided government jobs to 1.5 lakh youth with transparency."
The Chief Minister addressed a press conference today during which he addressed several topics. Speaking about generating more employment, he asserted that his government will soon breach the 1,00,000-mark and aim for more.
He said, "When the government completes four years by May 10, by that time we will try to complete another 50,000 appointments. That means, by May 10, 2025, we are taking steps to generate another 50,000 employments."
"We are trying to breach the 1,00,000 appointments as soon as possible. Today we handed out some appointment letters and we will have another such event before August 15," said Sarma.
He further mentioned that the Assam government will have handed out 1,00,000 appointment letters by October-November. There on, and before May 10 of the upcoming year, the government is planning another 50,000 appointments, added the Chief Minister.
"We will touch the 1,00,000-mark by October-November this year and after that, we will aim for another 50,000 appointments by May 10. The process has already began and there is an examination in October for the police services," Sarma added.