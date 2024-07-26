"Rajnath Singh Positive About Defence Corridor in Assam", Says CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is very positive about setting up a defence corridor in the state.
Addressing media persons in Guwahati on Friday, CM Sarma said that the defence industry will be made in only a specific region and not the entire state. However, the priority for establishing a defence industry is to demarcate a ‘defence corridor’.
CM Sarma said, “Rajnath Singh ji is very positive about setting up a defence corridor in the state. After Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, the issue of setting up one in Assam is now gaining momentum. The defence industry will be made only in a specific region and not the entire state."
“The first priority for establishing a defence industry is demarcation of a “corridor”. Only then we can ask private industries to invest in our state. The proposed Defence Corridor will boost local manufacturing and create job opportunities in the region,” CM Sarma added.
Notably, the Assam Chief Minister met Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on July 23 and discussed about establishing a Defence Corridor in Assam. Sharing a photograph with Singh on ‘X’, CM Sarma wrote, "Grateful to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for meeting me today. We had a very positive discussion on establishing a Defence Corridor in Assam. To utilise Assam's competitive advantage to become a defence manufacturing hub, we also deliberated on the possibility of organising a Defence Conclave in the State."