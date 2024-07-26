"Rajnath Singh Positive About Defence Corridor in Assam", Says CM Sarma

Notably, the Assam Chief Minister met Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on July 23 and discussed about establishing a Defence Corridor in Assam. Sharing a photograph with Singh on ‘X’, CM Sarma wrote, "Grateful to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for meeting me today. We had a very positive discussion on establishing a Defence Corridor in Assam. To utilise Assam's competitive advantage to become a defence manufacturing hub, we also deliberated on the possibility of organising a Defence Conclave in the State."