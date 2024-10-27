Assam CM Announces 3% DA Hike for State Govt Employees

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday announced that the Dearness Allowance (DA) of state government employees will be increased from 50 percent to 53 percent, effective December.
CM Sarma explained that the 3 percent increase will be applied retroactively from July.
While addressing media persons following the cabinet meeting in Guwahati on Sunday, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “State government employees used to get 50 percent Dearness Allowance earlier. The employees will get 53 percent DA with their December salaries. This means that they will receive 3 percent DA. This will come into effect from July.”
“Employees will also receive arrears for four months, with 25% arrears provided in December, January, February, and March. However, they can draw the DA in December month’s salary” he added.
This comes after the Union Cabinet approved 3 percent DA hike for central government employees earlier this month. The hike, which also applies to Dearness Relief (DR) for pensioners, was approved during a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Additionally, the Chief Minister also confirmed that the salary date for this month has been enhanced, ensuring that employees receive their salaries from tomorrow itself, allowing them to celebrate Diwali without financial stress.
He said, "We have also enhanced the salary date for this month for the state government employees. We will roll out this month’s salaries from tomorrow itself so that all the employees can get their salaries before Diwali."