Assam CM Announces 3% DA Hike for State Govt Employees

“Employees will also receive arrears for four months, with 25% arrears provided in December, January, February, and March. However, they can draw the DA in December month’s salary” he added.

This comes after the Union Cabinet approved 3 percent DA hike for central government employees earlier this month. The hike, which also applies to Dearness Relief (DR) for pensioners, was approved during a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.