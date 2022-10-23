Assam CM Announces 4% Additional Dearness Allowance for Employees

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a 4 per cent additional Dearness Allowance ahead of the festive season for all state government employees and All India Service Officer on Sunday.
He also extended greeting for the auspicious Diwali festival.
Taking to Twitter, the CM said, “Happy to announce 4% additional Dearness Allowance for State Govt employees/All India Service Officers w.e.f. 1st July, 2022, payable with this month’s salary. Hope this will add to the festive fervour. Also extending my good wishes for an auspicious and happy Deepawali!”
In September, the Union Cabinet had approved Dearness Allowance for its employees by 4 per cent. Apart from this, the Centre had hiked the Dearness Relief (DR) for pensioners with the same percentage.
Following the cabinet’s decision, CM Sarma announced the Dearness Allowance hike.
Earlier on Wednesday, CM had also hiked the daily duty allowance of home guards of the state from Rs. 300 to Rs. 767. Following this hike, the salary of home guard will be Rs. 23,010.