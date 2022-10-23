Assam CM Announces 4% Additional Dearness Allowance for Employees

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a 4 per cent additional Dearness Allowance ahead of the festive season for all state government employees and All India Service Officer on Sunday.

He also extended greeting for the auspicious Diwali festival.

Taking to Twitter, the CM said, “Happy to announce 4% additional Dearness Allowance for State Govt employees/All India Service Officers w.e.f. 1st July, 2022, payable with this month’s salary. Hope this will add to the festive fervour. Also extending my good wishes for an auspicious and happy Deepawali!”