Guwahati Vet Killed at Restaurant, 1 Held

In yet another horrific incident, a veterinarian cum businessman was killed in Guwahati on Saturday night.

The incident took place near Pratiksha Hospital at a restaurant.

According to sources, the murderer killed him using car keys as a weapon in the neck.

The deceased has been identified as Khanjit Medhi.

Dispur Police has arrested one accused, identified as Subhash Basumatary, in connection to the murder case.

It is alleged that Basumatary’s mother worked at the restaurant and was supposed to receive money from the owner.

Due to this reason, he got into an argument with the owner demanding money.

The police suspects that Basumatary killed Medhi when the latter tried to interrupt and stop the argument.