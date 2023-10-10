Assam CM Announces Ex-Gratia For Jawan Killed In Sikkim Floods

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday announced Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia to the family of the deceased jawan from the state in Sikkim flood.
The Assam CM today visited the residence of the Indian Army jawan Mitul Kalita from the state who was in Sikkim and tragically lost his life in the recent spate of Teesta River following a cloudburst.
CM Sarma arrived at the Baksa's Anandabazar Hatkhola residence of the deceased jawan where he paid floral tributes to the portrait of Kalita. He went on to announce an ex-gratia to be received by the family members of the deceased jawan.
Mitul Kalita had gone missing along with 23 other jawans in the flash floods that hit Sikkim recently. His body was reportedly recovered on Sunday morning.
The jawan’s body was then brought to his hometown at Anandbazaar Hatkhola in Baksa. As per reports, a sea of people had gathered at Mitul’s residence to pay tributes to the army jawan.
Assam cabinet minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass had visited Mitul’s residence on behalf of the Government of Assam and paid tributes to the deceased soul.
Notably, Mitul Kalita was posted in West Bengal’s Alipurduar. He was instructed to visit Sikkim by his department for some official work; however, on his way back, he went missing after a cloudburst occurred in North Sikkim on October 4.
Sikkim witnessed unprecedented flash floods on October 4 in the wake of a cloudburst followed by a lake burst which has disrupted normalcy in the state.