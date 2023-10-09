Sikkim Flood: Army Conducts Massive Efforts to Reconnect Isolated Villages | Here's How

Troops of the Trishakti Corps Indian Army are undertaking operations at a massive scale to reconnect villages cut off post the flash flood on night of October 3 and 4, 2023. The focus of the operations are towards restoring connectivity to North Sikkim through Chungthang, which was the worst affected during the devastating flood. Troops of Indian Army undertook a challenging operation through difficult terrain and have reached the isolated village of Rabom, North West of Chungthang and rescue of 150-200 civilians are underway.