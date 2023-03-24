Assam’s Highest Civilian Award Conferred to Dr Tapan Saikia

Assam’s highest civilian award 'Assam Baibhav’ for the year 2023 has been conferred on renowned medical practitioner Dr. Tapan Saikia.

He received the honour for his notable work in the field of healthcare (Cancer Care) and Public Service, generating awareness and early detection of cancer in Assam and other northeastern states.

The award was conferred by Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria at a ceremony organised at the Srimanta Sankardev Kalakhetra in Guwahati on Friday. State chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was also present at the award ceremony.

A total of 21 civilians in different fields received the three state civilian awards for their distinguished service.

Five eminent personalities received the Assam Saurav award. The ‘Assam Saurav’ award was conferred to Krishna Roy in the field of art and culture, Gilbartson Sangma and Smt Nayanmoni Saikia in the field of sports, Dr. Binoy Kumar Saikia in the field of science, and Dr. Sashidhar Phukan in the field of healthcare and public service.

Meanwhile, 15 others were awarded with the ‘Assam Gaurav’ award. The awardees are Smt Dhritimala Deka (Public Service), Shri Debajit Barman (Agriculture & Allied), Shri Rustom Basumatary (Tourism), Shri Manje La (Agrotourism), Shri Binanda Hatibaruah (Environment & Forest), Shri Atul Ch Baruah (Social Work), Smt Kalyani Rajbonshi (Entrepreneur, SHG Worker), Smt Shila Gowala (Public Service), Dr Jogesh Deuri (Agriculture & Allied (Sericulture), Dr Pankaj Lal Gogoi (Entrepreneur), Shri Sarbeswar Basumatary (Progressive Farmer), Shri Manthang Hmar (Pineapple Farmer & Exporter), Dr. Dhrubajyoti Sharma (Horticulturist & Entrepreneur), Shri Dayal Goswami (Mukha Shilpa) and Dr. Syed Ifthikar Ahmed (Anti AIDS and Anti Drugs campaigner).