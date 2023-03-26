Lovlina Borgohain Clinches Her Maiden World Championships Gold

Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain added another feather to her cap by clinching her maiden World Championships gold medal.

The ace boxer defeated two-time Commonwealth Games medallist Caitlin Parker of Australia 5-0 in the 75kg final at the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championship in New Delhi on Sunday.

Earlier today, Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen clinched the title of World Champion for the second successive time by defeating two-time Asian champion Nguyen Thi Tam of Vietnam at the ongoing IBA Women's World Boxing Championships.

Nikhat dominated a unanimous 5-0 verdict in the 50 kg flyweight final. Nikhat is now the second Indian female boxer to win multiple gold medals at the World Championships after legendary pugilist Mary Kom.

On Saturday, ace pugilist Nitu Ghanghas clinched the gold medal and scripted history as a world champion in the ongoing Women's World Boxing Championships final.

Nitu Ghanghas defeated Lutsaikhan Altantsetseg of Mongolia in the 48 kg weight category by registering a dominating 5-0 win. With this, Nitu has become the sixth Indian female to become a world champion.