President Murmu's Visit to Karbi Anglong Cancelled Due to Bad Weather

President Droupadi Murmu's visit to Assam's Karbi Anglong district was cancelled on Wednesday owing to inclement weather which prevented her chopper to take off from Shillong.
The President was slated to arrive in Karbi Anglong's this afternoon to attend the 50th Karbi Youth Festival (KYF) which is underway at Taralangso.
According to reports, President Murmu was forced to cancel her visit after waiting four hours in Shillong as her chopper could not take off due to bad weather.
While addressing the huge gathering at Taralangso, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who attended the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Karbi Youth Festiva earlier today informed that the President could not come to the event due to adverse weather.
CM Sarma said, "The President could not come to the festival due to bad weather. Due to inclement weather conditions, I had to start at 4 am today."
He however assured that President Murmu would grace the event next year.
Notably, Murmu had arrived in Meghalaya on Monday as part of her three-day visit to the Northeast.