Assam CM Announces Rs 300 Cr For AMCH On Platinum Jubilee

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attended the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh.

While speaking on the occasion, the CM Sarma made an important announcement. He announced that the state government will provide Rs 300 crores for the medical college’s doctors’ and students’ residences.

It may be noted that the premier institute is celebrating 75 years of existence today. Earlier in the day, the Assam CM took to Twitter to commend the institute for its medical excellence.

He wrote, “A pioneer healthcare institution of our region, Assam Medical College & Hospital, Dibrugarh has set new benchmarks in medical excellence during its 75 years of existence. My warm greetings to staff, students & everyone associated with @AMCHDibrugarh on its #PlatinumJubilee.”