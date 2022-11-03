SC Seeks Response from Centre on Plea Challenging Denial of ILP to Assam

The Supreme Court on Thursday sought response from the Central Government in a petition challenging the Presidential order amending the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation (BEFR), 1873 to deny Assam an Inner-Line Permit (ILP) system.

A bench of Justices Narasimha and Bapanna issued notice to the central government after hearing the matter.

The apex court gave four weeks time to the Centre to respond.

The petition was filed by Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad wherein it said, “It is a well-known fact to the Central government that the state of Assam is facing tremendous problems due to the influx of illegal immigrants and under such a situation, bringing Adaption of Laws (Amendment) Order 2019 so as to deprive the state of Assam from the applicability of Section 6B(4) of the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 is a sheer violation of the Articles 14, 21, 29, 325,326 and 355 of the Constitution of India.”