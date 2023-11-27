Assam CM Announces Rs 5 Cr for Construction of Lokhiman Temple in Karbi Anglong

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the construction of a Lokhiman temple in Karbi Anglong’s Dolamara area with a budget of Rs 5 crore.
Attending a congregation meeting on his visit to the Lokhimon Ashram at Dolamara on Sunday, Himanta Biswa Sarma unveiled a statue of Kurusar Lokhan Engti Hansek and also laid the foundation for the third main temple, Lokhimon Ashram (Sok-Phe Ah Aklam).
The Assam Chief Minister also paid a visit to the cemetery of Kurusar Lokhan Engti Hansek, the founder of the Lokhimon faith and paid his tributes.
CM Sarma said that the Lokhimon faith is based on the tenets of reform, where its founder, Kurusar Lokhan Engti Hansek, spread the messages of non-violence, restraint, peace, friendship, faith, devotion and purity. He also said that the Lokhimon faith gives the path to nirvana.
The Assam Chief Minister said that every religion gives the path to liberation.
He said, “Once the construction of the temple is completed, the entire Dolamara area will be transformed into an important and beautiful tourist destination. The tourists who come to Kaziranga can also come to the area and cherish the scenic and spiritual beauty of the area.”
He further mentioned that the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council would involve all ethnic communities to ensure their progress in social, economic, cultural, and educational aspects.