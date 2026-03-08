Assam CM Announces Rs 9,000 for 40 Lakh Women Under Orunodoi

Ahead of the Jan Ashirwad Yatra today, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addressed the public through a special Facebook Live session, announcing that beneficiaries of the Orunodoi Scheme will receive a financial assistance of Rs 9,000 on March 10.

During the live interaction, the Chief Minister said that around 40 lakh women across the state will receive the money directly in their bank accounts at 10:30 am on that day. The financial assistance will be transferred to beneficiaries under the government’s welfare programme aimed at supporting economically weaker households.

He said special meetings will be organised across Assam on the same day to mark the occasion. These gatherings will be held in every gram panchayat, in VCDCs of the Bodoland Territorial Council areas, and in urban localities as well.

According to the government, a total of about Rs 3,600 crore will be spent for this financial assistance under the scheme. The Chief Minister described the simultaneous transfer of funds to such a large number of beneficiaries as a “new record” for the state.He also urged womenbeneficiaries to attend the meetings organised in their respective areas.