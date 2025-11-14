"Every Scheme We Launch Keeps People’s Needs in Mind”: Assam CM on Welfare Initiatives

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to social media on Friday to defend his government’s welfare initiatives while taking a sharp dig at opposition leaders.

In his post, Sarma said that when opposition figures raise objections against schemes like ‘Orunodoi’ or other welfare programmes, they are indirectly disrespecting the citizens these initiatives aim to support.

“The schemes we implement are always designed keeping the needs of the people in mind. The smiles of satisfaction on the faces of our citizens are a measure of our success, and we never let these smiles fade,” he wrote.

The Chief Minister also contrasted his administration’s work with that of the opposition, saying, “While they are busy holding meetings in hotels, our government is working on the ground.”

He highlighted schemes such as direct benefit transfers of 1,250 rupees and provision of subsidised essentials, suggesting that some leaders find it hard to accept such tangible welfare measures.

Sarma further implied that the opposition relied on temporary measures like blanket distributions and unfulfilled promises in the past.

