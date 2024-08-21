Assam CM Appeals Not to Politicize Sivasagar Arm Wrestler's Assault

Following the apology issued by the Marwari community of Assam regarding the Sivasagar assault case, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the incident should not be politicized as the issue has been solved by mutual understanding.
CM Sarma, while addressing the media on Wednesday emphasizing that the current situation is a battle against the mistreatment to a young girl. He assured that the situation had been de-escalated.
He said, “When Dr. Sarita Toshniwal, a student of the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) was murdered, all communities of Sivasagar stood united raising their voices on behalf of the Marwari community. But this time, the incident has occurred with a girl and it is natural for people to be infuriated in this kind of situation where the unity between the Marwari and Assamese community is hampered. In this case, the people resolved the issue after mutual understanding.”
“If it would have been a case of forced donations, then we would have spoken up against it. This is a battle against ill treatment meted out to a girl. We are trying to calm down the situation created by the enraged people regarding the physical assault case. So, even if you kneeled down and issued an apology before the people, there is nothing bad in it,” CM Sarma added.
He further urged people not to create a controversy and move forward with an open heart.
“This is not a case to create a controversy. I also appeal the Marwari community not to politicize it. Yesterday, all groups and organizations said that the issue has been solved. I urge everyone to let go of the anger, avoid making this a political issue, and move forward with an open heart,” urged the Assam Chief Minister.
He further appealed to people to protest whenever any violence against a girl is reported in the state.
CM Sarma said, “In last two months, 22 girls of different communities of Assam faced atrocities in different ways and many have also lost their lives. Not just in Sivasagar, I request people across Assam to raise their voices and come out in protest whenever violence against a girl is reported. I think people of other places must learn from the incident that occurred in Sivasagar. Groups and organizations should protest in these cases too.”