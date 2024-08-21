Assam CM Appeals Not to Politicize Sivasagar Arm Wrestler's Assault

CM Sarma, while addressing the media on Wednesday emphasizing that the current situation is a battle against the mistreatment to a young girl. He assured that the situation had been de-escalated.

He said, “When Dr. Sarita Toshniwal, a student of the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) was murdered, all communities of Sivasagar stood united raising their voices on behalf of the Marwari community. But this time, the incident has occurred with a girl and it is natural for people to be infuriated in this kind of situation where the unity between the Marwari and Assamese community is hampered. In this case, the people resolved the issue after mutual understanding.”