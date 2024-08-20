Sivasagar Assault: Marwari Community Issues Apology, Assam Govt Announces Compensation

Following the recent attack on 17-year-old national arm wrestler Jimmy Das in Sivasagar, the Marwari community has issued a public apology by serving Tamul Paan, a traditional Assamese gesture. They also expressed regret for the delay in addressing the matter. Additionally, the state government has announced a financial aid of Rs 2 lakh to cover Jimmy Das’s medical treatment.
Guardian Minister Ranoj Pegu addressed the media, stating, “The representatives of the Marwari community in Sivasagar have vehemently condemned the attack incident on a national arm wrestler, of late. They also expressed their grief over the issue and thus, they had apologized before the people of Sivasagar. I hope the matter is solved now. I had discussions with the organizations today; they had appealed for various long-term demands and also demands for some policy making for the indigenous people. I will convey their message to the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today and I am sure he will look into it and will sit with the organizations for a brief discussion.”
Since Monday, the Marwari community's business establishments have been closed in response to a coalition of 30 organizations rallying in Sivasagar town. The coalition is demanding a thorough investigation into the attack.
It may be mentioned that indigenous communities in the Sivasagar district are stressing land rights for the indigenous people of the state.
Earlier today, Bir Lachit Sena leader Shrinkhal Chaliha said, “We need assurance for our land rights. Ranoj Pegu will have to assure us about this, else we will be bound to continue with our protests.”
Meanwhile, Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi from Guwahati also voiced support for the demands of the 30 indigenous organizations, calling for immediate acceptance of their requests. He noted that while five individuals were involved in the attack on Jimmy Das, only three have been arrested. Gogoi urged for the arrest of the remaining two suspects and emphasized that the culprits should face stringent legal action, including sections of the POCSO Act.