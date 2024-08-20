Sivasagar Assault: Marwari Community Issues Apology, Assam Govt Announces Compensation

Guardian Minister Ranoj Pegu addressed the media, stating, “The representatives of the Marwari community in Sivasagar have vehemently condemned the attack incident on a national arm wrestler, of late. They also expressed their grief over the issue and thus, they had apologized before the people of Sivasagar. I hope the matter is solved now. I had discussions with the organizations today; they had appealed for various long-term demands and also demands for some policy making for the indigenous people. I will convey their message to the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today and I am sure he will look into it and will sit with the organizations for a brief discussion.”