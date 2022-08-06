Assam CM Arrives In New Delhi Ahead Of Important Meetings

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reached Assam Bhavan in New Delhi on Saturday ahead of some important meetings.

CM Sarma is scheduled to be a part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’s National Committee meeting.

Moreover, he is also slated to be present at the Niti Aayog’s Governing Council meeting there to be held on August 7 at 4.30pm.

According to reports, the meeting will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The chief ministers of all the states and Union Territories will be taking part in the meeting.

The seventh Niti Aayog’s Governing Councils meeting will pave the way synergies towards a new era of collaboration and cooperation between the Centre and states, Union Territories in view of the drive towards building a steady, sustainable and inclusive India.

The official statement said, “The meeting would also lay emphasis on the importance of the Presidency for India for the federal system and the role that states can play in highlighting their progress at the G-20 Platform.”