Avinash Sable Bags Silver In 3000m Steeplechase At CWG 22

Avinash Mukund Sable bagged the silver medal in the 3,000 meters steeplechase event at the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG) on Saturday. With this, India’s medals tally has gone up to 28.

Clocking a personal best timing of 8.11.20, Sable also broke the national record with that.

He had started off with a bang and took a lead in the first 500 meters, however, he was up against three Kenyans Kibiwot, Kipruto and Serem who over took him soon, to put him back in fourth.

But with four meters left and Sable still behind, he made an effort and went ahead of two Kenyans.