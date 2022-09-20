Assam CM Asks People To Submit Power Bill Grievances To APDCL

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that families having complaints with their monthly electricity bills will have to submit a formal application mentioning their issues.
Lending his thoughts on the anomalies in electricity bills in Assam, the CM said that Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) will publish an advertisement in this regard.
People having issues with their monthly electricity dues will be required to formally raise their grievances, he said.
CM Sarma said that the grievances will have to be addressed to their regional APDCL offices.
After a request is raised, officials from the power department will visit their homes and examine their meter boxes, added the CM.
He further mentioned that in case any fault is found in their respective meter boxes, the monthly dues will be adjusted with the bill of the upcoming month.
It may be noted that after years of incurring losses, the power department made profits this year, Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) informed last week, while addressing the autumn session of the Assam Assembly. The power department also released several facts during the session.
They said that the daily electricity consumption of the state of Assam is around 2,400 megawatts.
In comparison to the electricity consumption, the production in Assam is only around 350 megawatts, said APDCL, adding that the remaining 2,000 megawatts is purchased from other states.
They further said that earlier the state used to purchase electricity at a rate of Rs 4.05 per unit from 2016 to 2019. However, now the price has increased to Rs 5.13 per unit.