Assam CM Asks People To Submit Power Bill Grievances To APDCL

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that families having complaints with their monthly electricity bills will have to submit a formal application mentioning their issues.

Lending his thoughts on the anomalies in electricity bills in Assam, the CM said that Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) will publish an advertisement in this regard.

People having issues with their monthly electricity dues will be required to formally raise their grievances, he said.

CM Sarma said that the grievances will have to be addressed to their regional APDCL offices.

After a request is raised, officials from the power department will visit their homes and examine their meter boxes, added the CM.

He further mentioned that in case any fault is found in their respective meter boxes, the monthly dues will be adjusted with the bill of the upcoming month.