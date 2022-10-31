Assam CM Asks ULFA (I) Chief Paresh Baruah to Join Peace Process

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday appealed to Ulfa (I) chief Paresh Baruah to join the peace process for the sake of Assam’s development.

Speaking at a function where the state government gave one-time financial support to former cadres of different militant organizations , CM Sarma said, “I wish that one beautiful day like today, we would be taking forward peace process Ulfa(I). I once again appeal to Paresh Baruah that it is not thourgh bloodshed but through peace and dialogues that we can re-build Assam and greater Assamese society.”

Sarma added in his appeal to Baruah, “We can solve all our problems through dialogues.”

He added that Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act has been removed from 65% of the state geographical area with the return of peace and the state government is considering withdrawing the act from Karbi Anglong district and Lakhipur sub-division in Cachar district.