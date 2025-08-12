Assam CM Attends Passing Out Parade of 700 Goa Police Recruits in Dergaon

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma jointly attended the passing out parade of 700 recruits from the Goa Police’s 1st, 2nd, and 3rd India Reserve Battalions at the Lachit Barphukan Police Academy in Dergaon on Tuesday.

Following the event, Pramod Sawant took to platform 'X' to congratulate the recruits on completing their rigorous training. He wrote, “A Proud Moment for Goa Police! Heartiest congratulations to the 700 recruits of the India Reserve Battalion, Goa Police, on successfully completing their rigorous training at the esteemed Lachit Barphukan Police Academy. My gratitude to the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Assam, Shri Himanta Biswa Sarma ji, for graciously extending Assam’s state-of-the-art training facilities. This remarkable collaboration reflects the true spirit of national unity and reinforces the vision of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.”

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted that Goa has become the second state, after Manipur, to train its police officials at the Assam Police Academy. He described the partnership as a “manifestation of national integration.” In a post on 'X', he said, “Assam-Goa, a manifestation of national integration. After Manipur, Goa becomes the 2nd State to train its police officials in Assam, as 700 recruits of Goa Police completed their training from Lachit Barphukan Police Academy and paraded with pride in the presence of Shri Pramod Sawant.”

The Assam Chief Minsiter further called the occasion a proud moment for the state, emphasizing Assam’s growing training capabilities in preparing future security personnel. “It is a proud moment for us, as we expand our proven training capabilities and play a key role in preparing the next generation of security personnel to serve the nation with honour. Assam is ready to provide the best of its services to this important national cause,” he said.

Addressing the medai, Pramod Sawant expressed his gratitude to Himanta Biswa Sarma for facilitating the training of Goa police personnel at the Assam Police Academy. “I thank Himanta Biswa Sarma that on a request from the Goa government, Assam Police Academy trained 700 Goa Police personnel. Those requiring training from across the country are encouraged to visit the Assam Police Academy. This kind of police training is very important to realise the dream of Developed India 2047,” he said.

