Assam CM Attends Burha Sattriya Basistha Dev Sarma’s Funeral

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma paid his last respects to Barpeta Satra Burha Sattriya Basistha Dev Sarma at the funeral on Monday.

Speaking to media, CM Sarma shared his condolences with the entire state and said that the death of the Burha Sattriya is a great loss to the Assamese society.

CM Sarma urged the younger generation to take forward the arts and culture of Assam especially Satriya culture by being inspired by the ideals of Basishta Dev Sarma.