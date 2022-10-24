Assam CM Attends Burha Sattriya Basistha Dev Sarma’s Funeral

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma paid his last respects to Barpeta Satra Burha Sattriya Basistha Dev Sarma at the funeral on Monday.
Speaking to media, CM Sarma shared his condolences with the entire state and said that the death of the Burha Sattriya is a great loss to the Assamese society.
CM Sarma urged the younger generation to take forward the arts and culture of Assam especially Satriya culture by being inspired by the ideals of Basishta Dev Sarma.
The Chief Minister was accompanied by Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, Health Minister Keshab Mahanta, MP Abdul Khaleque and several other ministers and officials.
Burha Sattriya Basistha Dev Sarma passed away on October 22 at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).
In 2017, the noted Sattriya exponent had been selected for national level Srimanta Sankardev Award by Assam government.