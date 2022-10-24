Assam: Bir Lachit Sena Members Held for Harassment in Morigaon

Two Bir Lachit Sena members were nabbed and handed over to the police Assam’s Morigaon district on Sunday evening.

According to sources, they were nabbed by locals and dumper truck driver.

The members are alleged of demanding money and harassing the locals.

On the Sunday evening the members were collecting money from dumper truck drivers when with the help of locals they were nabbed and later handed over to the police.

Although many members of Bir Lachit Sena were able to flee away the scene, the locals were successful in catching two of them, identified as Biswa Bora and Hemanta Das.