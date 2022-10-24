Assam

Assam: Bir Lachit Sena Members Held for Harassment in Morigaon

According to sources, they were nabbed by locals and dumper truck driver.
Pratidin Bureau

Two Bir Lachit Sena members were nabbed and handed over to the police Assam’s Morigaon district on Sunday evening.

The members are alleged of demanding money and harassing the locals.

On the Sunday evening the members were collecting money from dumper truck drivers when with the help of locals they were nabbed and later handed over to the police.

Although many members of Bir Lachit Sena were able to flee away the scene, the locals were successful in catching two of them, identified as Biswa Bora and Hemanta Das.

After a while, police came and took the two to the police station.

In the month of August, a member of Bir Lachit Sena and an off-duty home guard was arrested for allegedly misbehaving with them in Charaideo district.

