Assam CM Attends Ceremonial Distribution of Appointment Letters to 62 Asst Engineers (Civil)

Speaking at the event held at the “I” block at the Assam Secretariat Complex that would house the office of the Chief Minister and that of the Chief Secretary, Chief Minister Dr. Sarma said the State government has been working relentlessly towards fulfilment of the promise to provide 1-lakh government jobs to youths of the State. Starting from May 2021, a total of 87,720 job seekers had been appointed to various departments of the government, he said, adding that with today’s handing out of appointment letters to 62 Assistant Engineers, the number now stand at 87,782. Referring to the recently-published advertisements calling for applications to fill up as many as 5,000 vacancies in Assam Police and 3,000 vacancies under the Health department, Chief Minister Dr. Sarma said these and the upcoming advertisements to fill 8,000 vacancies in Grade – III and Grade – IV categories and 10,000 vacancies under the Education department meant another 25,000-plus jobs in the government sector shall be filled up in days to come, thus taking the total recruitment to over 1 lakh, as was promised during the campaigning to the Assam Assembly elections.