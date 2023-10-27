Assam CM Attends Ceremonial Distribution of Appointment Letters to 62 Asst Engineers (Civil)

Taking another step towards fulfillment of the election-time promise of providing government jobs to 1 lakh youths of the State, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday attended the ceremonial distribution of appointment letters to 62 numbers of Assistant Engineers (Civil) under the Water Resources Department of Government of Assam.
Speaking at the event held at the “I” block at the Assam Secretariat Complex that would house the office of the Chief Minister and that of the Chief Secretary, Chief Minister Dr. Sarma said the State government has been working relentlessly towards fulfilment of the promise to provide 1-lakh government jobs to youths of the State. Starting from May 2021, a total of 87,720 job seekers had been appointed to various departments of the government, he said, adding that with today’s handing out of appointment letters to 62 Assistant Engineers, the number now stand at 87,782. Referring to the recently-published advertisements calling for applications to fill up as many as 5,000 vacancies in Assam Police and 3,000 vacancies under the Health department, Chief Minister Dr. Sarma said these and the upcoming advertisements to fill 8,000 vacancies in Grade – III and Grade – IV categories and 10,000 vacancies under the Education department meant another 25,000-plus jobs in the government sector shall be filled up in days to come, thus taking the total recruitment to over 1 lakh, as was promised during the campaigning to the Assam Assembly elections.
Chief Minister Dr. Sarma said in recent years a large number of engineers are recruited to the various departments such as Public Health Engineering, Public Works (Roads) and Public Works (Building), Panchayat & Rural Development, among others. This is in sharp contrast to the scenario a decade or so back when students of engineering colleges used to express deep frustration and dissatisfaction over lack of employment opportunities in the government sector then, the Chief Minister added. Dr. Sarma exuded confidence the new generation of engineers recruited purely on the basis of merit shall prove decisive in the State government’s endeavour to have a self-motivated and a dedicated workforce committed to welfare of the public.
Chief Minister Dr. Sarma said the engineers of Water Resources department have a heavy responsibility in the government’s efforts aimed at minimizing the impact of flood on the residents of the flood-prone areas of the State. He said the new recruits to the Water Resources department will have to ensure that the embankments are always in good shape, especially before the advent of monsoon. He said apart from taking care of the embankments, the new generation of engineers must explore options so that the untapped potential of the mighty Brahmaputra can be harnessed for greater public good. Chief Minister Dr. Sarma said the new generations of engineers need to infuse novel, fresh ideas and a motivated work-culture in their departments. He also cautioned the newly-recruited engineers from resorting to unethical practices while carrying out their official obligations while appealing to acquire the desirable qualities of their departmental seniors and keeping a safe distance from their undesirable traits.
Water Resources Department Minister Pijush Hazarika, Education Minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu and Additional Chief Secretary to Government of Assam S. Abbasi were also present today.