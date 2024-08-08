Assam CM Attends Convocation Of Forest Protection Corps Constables

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attended the convocation of Assam Forest Protection Corps constables held at the Lachit Borphukan Police Academy in Dergaon on Wednesday. The event, which took place at the parade ground of the Dergaon Police Training College, saw the recruitment of 940 constables, including 90 women and 850 men.
During his address, Sarma expressed his satisfaction in participating in the convocation of the newly appointed constables, emphasizing the importance of their rigorous training in preparing them for the challenges they will face in their roles. He stated, "To protect these forests and wildlife, we need more forest protection corps. As forests are located in interstate border areas, they will also have to shoulder the responsibility as border guards."
Sarma also commended the Assam Police for their actions against corrupt officials within the Public Service Commission and urged critics of the transparent recruitment process to "accept today's scenario by leaving politics aside." He further highlighted the government's achievement of providing jobs without the need for bribes, calling it a memorable accomplishment.
Reflecting on recruitment practices from 2001 to 2014, Sarma mentioned that opportunities were previously limited to a particular community. He noted that the government has made progress in securing Assam's future by addressing issues related to forest protection, caste, land, and border security.
Sarma also announced that the recruitment process for Assam Police would commence in October, targeting job opportunities in both rural and urban areas. He further revealed plans for the development of the Police Academy to a national level and the recruitment of 600 additional soldiers for the Forest Protection Corps by next year.
Addressing tourism in the state, Sarma proposed the establishment of a five-star hotel near Kaziranga National Park to attract luxury tourists. He stated, "The place where we have planned to open the hotel is at a distance of one kilometer from the boundary of Kaziranga National Park. There are five-star hotels around all the parks in India."
Regarding the flood situation in Guwahati, Sarma acknowledged the city's drainage challenges, citing the recent heavy rainfall as a contributing factor to artificial flooding. He pointed to the construction of the University of Science and Technology (USTM) and other developments near Guwahati as exacerbating factors and expressed his intention to discuss the matter with the Chief Minister of Meghalaya.
Sarma mentioned that efforts have been made to direct water from the mountains to Dipor Bil or Silsako Lake but admitted that the current government lacks sufficient funds to address the issue comprehensively.
In the context of the political situation in Bangladesh, Sarma expressed concern about the potential impact on Assam, referencing the state's history as a safe haven for militant organizations prior to the current Bangladeshi government's tenure. He stated, "The incident in Bangladesh has worried our state. Before the Sheikh Hasina government came to power, Assam as well as the northeastern states remained a safe place for the militant organisations." He also voiced concerns about the future demographic balance in Assam, drawing parallels to the situation in Bangladesh.
Sarma announced that the recruitment of Assam LP UP teachers would be based on merit, with appointments set for May 10. He also assured support for the Karbi Autonomous Governing Council regarding VGR lands in Karbi Anglong.
The event concluded with the newly appointed constables of the Forest Protection Corps taking an oath to perform their duties with loyalty and honesty. Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patwari, Agriculture Minister Atul Bora, Chief Forest Conservator MK Yadav, and Assam Police Director General GP Singh were also in attendance.