Assam CM Gives Befitting Reply to Trolls Over ‘Bajrang Dal’ Tweets on Family Pic

He said, “I find it surprising that you drew such drastic conclusions from just one family photograph. My son is currently 22 years old and studying. It is unfair to assume that he will not make the right choices at right age. Joining the BJP IT cell or any other organization within our ideological family requires hard work and dedication. It should not be solely based on being the son or daughter of leader. Your suggestion of an easy entry to our kids gives impression that you believe in promoting dynastic succession. Do not provide an easy entry for my son. Let him earn it.”