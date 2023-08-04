Assam CM Gives Befitting Reply to Trolls Over ‘Bajrang Dal’ Tweets on Family Pic

Hitting out at the Twitter users using his family photo to criticize that ‘Hindu Supremacist’ never let their children join right-wing militant outfits, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that it is unfair to assume that he will not make the right choices at right age.
Replying to a tweet posted by Ashok Swain, professor at Uppsala University in Sweden, Assam CM said how joining the BJP IT cell or any other organization within the ideological family requires hard work and dedication.
He said, “I find it surprising that you drew such drastic conclusions from just one family photograph. My son is currently 22 years old and studying. It is unfair to assume that he will not make the right choices at right age. Joining the BJP IT cell or any other organization within our ideological family requires hard work and dedication. It should not be solely based on being the son or daughter of leader. Your suggestion of an easy entry to our kids gives impression that you believe in promoting dynastic succession. Do not provide an easy entry for my son. Let him earn it.”
This comes after several people have taken to social media platforms questioning why the children of the chief minister did not join radical right-wing organizations such as Bajrang Dal, Durga Vahini or BJP IT Cell in the name of ‘Hindus are in Danger’.
Ashok Swain on Friday shared a family photo of the chief minister with the caption, “Hindu supremacist leaders send their kids to study abroad, they wear western clothes, and enjoy a luxury life. But, they never let them join Bajrang Dal or Durga Vahini or BJP IT Cell in the name of ‘Hindus are in Danger’!”