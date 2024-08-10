Assam CM Blames USTM For Guwahati Flooding, Calls It "Flood Jihad"

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has accused the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya (USTM), of contributing to recent flooding in Guwahati, branding it as "flood jihad."
CM Sarma alleged that the university's demolition of hills and deforestation on its campus to construct new buildings, including a medical college, has exacerbated waterlogging in Guwahati city.
The accusation follows severe rainfall on Monday that led to widespread flooding in Guwahati, displacing several citizens and forcing residents to stay indoors.
The Chief Minister claimed the university's actions are a key factor in the waterlogging crisis, stating, "I feel that the USTM owner has started a flood jihad. No nature-loving people cut forests and hills ruthlessly in this way. Nowadays, buildings can be constructed on hills with proper architectural design."
To support his claims, he posted satellite imagery on his X handle, showing the extent of the changes in the region since 2008 and their potential impact on waterlogging.
USTM, founded by Mahbubul Hoque and situated in the 9th Mile area of Ri-Bhoi district in Meghalaya, has a significant number of students and faculty from Assam.
CM Sarma suggested that halting attendance at USTM might reduce the impact on local flooding.
"If our students and teachers stop going there, it will automatically stop destroying the hills," he said.
The Chief Minister confirmed that a letter addressing the issue has been sent to Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma. The two leaders were slated to meet Friday night to discuss the matter further.
While he acknowledged that USTM is not the sole cause of the flooding, he indicated that it is a contributing factor.
“It is one of the reasons, not the main reason. Our people are also responsible for constructions on drains,” he said.
"If there is rain in Guwahati, we are responsible and we can handle that. If there is no rain in Guwahati, then USTM is responsible for flooding in Guwahati,” he further explained.
He also suggested a potential solution: "There is only one solution to this now - the flood water be brought to Silsako Lake and then diverted towards Meghalaya."
Furthermore, the CM defended his government's flood management efforts, attributing some of the inundation to water from Meghalaya, while stressing that his administration is working on solutions.
He also noted that the government can typically clear water from the city within three to four hours under normal circumstances, though challenges are heightened with additional factors like USTM’s activities.
In response to the ongoing flooding, the Gauhati High Court has directed the government to address the waterlogging issue and submit a mitigation plan by August 19. The severe conditions have resulted in road blockages affecting daily commuters, school children, and emergency services, leading to closure of educational institutions on Tuesday.