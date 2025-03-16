"Himanta’s Days as CM Are Numbered": Congress Amid Reetam Singh’s Arrest Row

Congress leader Pawan Khera launched a scathing attack on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over the arrest of party spokesperson Reetam Singh in Guwahati, asserting that the BJP leader’s tenure in office is “limited".

Accusing CM Sarma of being “scared” of Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, Khera remarked, “Even 10,000 Himanta can't scare one Gaurav Gogoi.”

Addressing the media, Khera recalled past incidents where Congress leaders, including himself, faced police action in Assam. “The CM should not forget that his days are numbered as Chief Minister and one day, he will also sit in the opposition,” he said. Criticizing Sarma's approach, Khera questioned, “How will he protect his own rights if he violates ours?”

Reetam Singh’s arrest by the Lakhimpur police triggered a heated exchange on platform 'X' between Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh and Assam Chief Minister. Ramesh condemned the arrest, calling it an “abuse of police powers,” while Sarma defended it, stating it was linked to a caste-based insult directed at a Dalit woman.

Responding to Ramesh, Sarma alleged that Congress was justifying offensive remarks against a Dalit woman's husband and hinted at a major revelation. “But, just wait—the big revelation is yet to come. The nexus of your senior leader with ISI and Pakistan will be exposed by September,” he wrote.

Ramesh hit back, referring to Sarma as an “outgoing CM” and accusing him of misusing the police for political vendetta. “Mr Outgoing CM, stop diverting from the real issue – which is the abuse and misuse of police powers by you personally to favour your associates and fix your opponents,” he wrote.

विनाश काले विपरीत बुद्धि https://t.co/0EnVydlzzX — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) March 15, 2025

Assam Congress spokesperson Reetam Singh was reportedly arrested on Saturday from his Guwahati residence following his remarks on Lakhimpur MLA Manab Deka on social media. In his post, Singh enquired about the status of cases against three senior BJP leaders, including two serving MLAs.

"These culprits got punishment they deserved But what @BJP4Assam r@pe accused Ministers and MLAs like Manab Deka, Ex Party President Bhabesh Kalita, ex Minister Rajen Gohain? Is law equal for all?" Singh had posted on X on March 13.