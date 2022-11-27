Assam CM Briefs DCs on Infra Development Projects to be Launched in State

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday chaired a meeting via video conferencing with the District Commissioners (DC) of 12 districts of the state.

The Assam chief minister briefed the DCs about the upcoming development projects in the state.

Taking to twitter, Sarma said, “Our govt constantly strives to reach the fruits of development to all sections of people in every part of the state. In a VC with DCs of 12 districts, briefed them on infrastructure development projects to be launched across Assam in December.”