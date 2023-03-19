Assam CM, Cabinet Members, and Others Arrive in Delhi

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma along with a delegation of Governors, cabinet members and senior officials of Assam have visited the “War Memorial”.

Hereafter, they will also visit the “Police Memorial” and “Prime Minister’s Museum”.

CM Sarma arrived in New Delhi on Saturday night.

National War Memorial (Rashtriya Samar Smarak) was established in January 2019 and It is a national monument built for giving honor to our brave soldiers.

The National Police Memorial (NPM) site is located at the crest of Shantipath in Chanakyapuri, New Delhi and the NPM campus has a tiered landscape having capacity to accommodate over 750 persons.

The Prime Ministers' Museum or the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 14th April 2022. Located next to the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) on Teen Murti Marg, the museum pays tribute to all the Prime Ministers of India since Independence.