Assam CM Blasts Rahul Gandhi At Karnataka Rally

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma blasted Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for allegedly trying to defame India in the comments made by him in his speech in London and claimed that he will never become the Prime Minister until PM Narendra Modi is there.

While speaking at a ‘Vijay Sankalp’ rally at Kanakagiri in the poll-bound state of Karnataka, Himanta Biswa Sarma was quoted by ANI as saying, “We have to bring the Bharatiya Janata Party to power here. We do not need Babri Masjid anymore, we want Ram Janmabhoomi. Rahul Gandhi tried to defame India in London, but I want to him that 'you will never be able to become the PM until Modi ji is there.”

The Assam CM’s rally in Karnataka comes as Rahul Gandhi’s “democracy under attack” remark in the United Kingdom became the agenda in the Parliament with several Union ministers attacking him, demanding an apology. The Congress countered it with its JPC demand on the Adani matter. Both Houses of the Parliament were adjourned without any meaningful discussions on the first day of the second leg of the Budget Session following unruly scenes and repeated disruptions amid loud sloganeering by both treasury benches and opposition members.

Assam CM Sarma claimed that Rahul Gandhi abused Indian Parliament on a foreign soil, while PM Modi praises his motherland wherever he goes.

Addressing a gathering at Gangavathi in the Koppal area, he said, “PM Modi is working for the development of Karnataka and the rest of the country. When he travels to London or America, he praises our country. But when Rahul Gandhi visited London, he abused our Parliament.”

It may be noted thay Rahul Gandhi, while speaking at the prestigious Cambridge University had said that the basic structure of the Indian democracy was under attack.

The Congress leader had said, “Everybody knows and it has been in the news a lot that Indian democracy is under pressure and under attack. I am an Opposition leader in India, we are navigating that (Opposition) space. The institutional framework which is required for a democracy -- Parliament, free press, the judiciary, just the idea of mobilisation, moving around -- all are being constrained. So, we are facing an attack on the basic structure of Indian democracy.”

Launching an attack on Rahul Gandhi, the Assam CM said that he had come to Karnataka for ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ and talked about ‘Bharat Todo’ (demeaning India’s image) in London. He went on to urge the people of Karnataka to vote for BJP in the upcoming assembly elections and said that under the leadership of PM Modi, the nation will become a ‘Viswa Guru’ or world leader.

Assam CM Sarma said, “We have to bring the BJP back to power in Karnataka. The Vidhan Sabha election is the semi-final. Our main objective is to play the final and make Modi ji the PM for the third time in a row. Under the leadership of Modi, India will become a Vishwa Guru during the 'Amrti Kaal' (golden era).”

Karnataka is all set to go to polls before June with the term of the 224 member assembly set to end on May 24. In 2018, BJP had won 104 seats to become the single-largest party, while the Congress and JD(S) secured 78 and 38 seats and went on to form the government. However, the BJP went on to prise out several legislators from the ruling parties to reduce their numbers to a minority.