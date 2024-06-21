Assam CM Celebrates Yoga Day, Sits For Session In Tezpur

On the occasion of International Day of Yoga, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday commemorated it by sitting for a Yoga session along with cabinet colleagues in Tezpur.
Sarma called Yoga Day "a celebration of Bharat's unique gift to the world to remain fit and healthy" in a post on X as he shared glimpses from the event. He was accompanied by cabinet ministers Keshab Mahanta and Ashok Singhal to Church Field in Tezpur town.
"Yoga for a Fit India, Yoga for All! Participated in the State celebrations of the 10th International Day of Yoga at Tezpur. #YogaDay is a celebration of Bharat's unique gift to the world to remain fit and healthy," the post read.
Meanwhile, minister Ashok Singhal shared late American journalist and meditation preacher Sally Kempton's quote in another post. “The very heart of yoga practice is ‘abyhasa’, a steady effort in the direction you want to go,” it read.
Elsewhere, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in Yoga Day celebrations as well while on his trip to Jammu and Kashmir. PM Modi practiced Yoga along the Dal Lake with other enthusiasts and also interacted with them. Noticeably, he was donning an Assamese Gamusa to which the Assam CM expressed his pride.
On the other hand, the event has gone global with people coming out in large numbers at Times Sqaure in the United States' New York to practice yoga on the occassion.