New York Celebrates International Day Of Yoga At Times Square

The Consul General of India in New York, Binaya Pradhan, addressed the participants, emphasizing the physical and spiritual benefits of yoga and its role in promoting harmony with nature. He stated, "Today we are celebrating International Day of Yoga at the Times Square along with our partner, Times Square Alliance. We have yoga participants from several nationalities, and this is going to go on for the entire day. We expect about 8,000 to 10,000 participants to join us in yoga today. I'm really happy that this year's theme of Yoga Day is 'Yoga for self and society'. I'm sure this will inspire everyone participating here today and in different parts of the US."