New York Celebrates International Day Of Yoga At Times Square

Ahead of the International Day of Yoga, the "Solstice at Times Square" event showcased widespread enthusiasm for yoga in New York City on Thursday. A large number of participants joined the day-long celebration at Times Square.
In a press release, the Consulate General of India in New York announced, "The Consulate General of India in New York, in partnership with Times Square Alliance, celebrated the 10th International Day of Yoga at the iconic Times Square of New York City, on June 20, 2024." The statement highlighted that about 10,000 people from various nationalities participated in the seven yoga sessions throughout the day, demonstrating the widespread enthusiasm for yoga in New York City and across the US.
The Consul General of India in New York, Binaya Pradhan, addressed the participants, emphasizing the physical and spiritual benefits of yoga and its role in promoting harmony with nature. He stated, "Today we are celebrating International Day of Yoga at the Times Square along with our partner, Times Square Alliance. We have yoga participants from several nationalities, and this is going to go on for the entire day. We expect about 8,000 to 10,000 participants to join us in yoga today. I'm really happy that this year's theme of Yoga Day is 'Yoga for self and society'. I'm sure this will inspire everyone participating here today and in different parts of the US."
The Consulate also announced a month-long celebration of the International Day of Yoga in various states under its jurisdiction, including New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Vermont, and Connecticut. These events have been well-received with active participation from yoga enthusiasts.
This year marks the 10th International Day of Yoga, celebrated under the theme "Yoga for self and society." In December 2014, the United Nations unanimously adopted a resolution, led by India, to celebrate the International Day of Yoga on June 21, the Summer Solstice, which is the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere. The proposal was first introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the opening of the 69th session of the General Assembly. Since 2015, the International Day of Yoga has been celebrated globally, enhancing awareness of the multifaceted benefits of yoga.
In Washington, DC, the Indian Embassy organized a yoga session at The Wharf, with a large number of participants. Sripriya Ranganathan, Deputy Ambassador at the Indian embassy in the US, remarked on India's role in bringing yoga to the forefront. "The role that India has played in bringing this to the center stage, taking it to the UN, and making this a day in which we come together to recognize the power of yoga and its value to our lives is significant," she said.
Ranganathan highlighted the ancient yet contemporary relevance of yoga, stating, "It's an ancient tradition, a wellness tradition that goes back 5,000 to 6,000 years, but it remains so current." She noted the growing appreciation for yoga, which has become integral to families, communities, and institutions in addressing modern challenges. "There is far more appreciation of the value of yoga. It's become a part of every family, community, and institution, helping members deal with today's challenges," she said.
Ranganathan also observed that young people and students in the US are increasingly engaged with yoga, viewing it as a holistic tradition. "Wherever I go in the US, I see young people, students, particularly kids in college, very involved in this. Initially, they see it as a physical fitness tradition, but they quickly recognize its wholesome and holistic nature," she added.