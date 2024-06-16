Assam CM Chairs Key Meeting on Animal Safety at Kaziranga During Monsoon

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma chaired a crucial meeting with officials and discussed on adopting measures to ensure the safety of animals at the Kaziranga National Park during the monsoon season.
CM Sarma instructed officials to ensure that the animals have access to food, their movement is safe, and poaching is restricted, among other important measures.
In order to sustain the success over the last three years in curbing poaching and minimizing damage to wildlife due to floods, the government shall adopt a whole-of-government approach. This would include close coordination of all departments.
The Chief Minister also stated that following the visit of PM Modi and The King of Bhutan, the national park witnessed a surge in tourism with over 3 lakh visitors.
Further, CM Sarma said that he has also authorized the deployment of additional forest battalions to protect the reserve. The security forces have been instructed to take all possible preventive measures to control poaching, the Chief Minister added.
An expert group has also been constituted to suggest ways to check soil erosion in the forest. The government also would focus on anti encroachment efforts, added CM Sarma.