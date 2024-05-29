Wild Buffalo Calf Rescued in 2020 Successfully Rehabilitated and Released in Kaziranga

In a remarkable achievement for wildlife conservation, a wild buffalo calf rescued as a newborn in January 2020 has been successfully released back into the wild. The calf was initially found by officials from the Assam Forest Department and subsequently taken to the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) in Kaziranga for care and rehabilitation.
Over the past four years, the CWRC team has provided the necessary support and nurturing to ensure the calf's growth and well-being, preparing it for a return to its natural habitat. This successful release marks a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to rescue and rehabilitate wildlife in the region.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday shared this triumph on his official ‘X’ handle, celebrating the culmination of years of dedicated work by their team and the CWRC.
The return of the buffalo to the wild underscores the importance of sustained conservation initiatives and the positive outcomes that can be achieved through diligent rescue and rehabilitation efforts.