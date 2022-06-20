Assam CM Chairs Meet with DCs, Reviews Preparedness

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held a video conferencing meeting with the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of each district of the state and the Sub-Divisional Officers (SDO) on Monday to review the flood situation and disaster preparedness.

In the meet, Sarma took stock of preparations been made by the respective DCs of each district to face the deteriorating flood situation. He expressed his anger towards the work of some of the DCs.

Warning many DCs, he asked them to focus on their work. The chief minister asked senior officials of the health department to visit relief camps and provide the needed help to the victims.

Meanwhile, Sarma also instructed the DCs to set up health camps in each relief camp.

Nearly 31 lakh people of 32 districts - Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Cachar, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Dima Hasao, Goalpara, Hojai, Kamrup, Kamrup (Metro), Karbi Anglong West, Karimganj, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, Sivasagar, South Salmara, Tamulpur, Tinsukia, Udalguri, have affected in the second wave of the deluge.