Assam CM Chairs Meeting on Village Defence Party Remuneration and Functioning

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma chaired a meeting on Sunday with the Chief Secretary of Assam and the Director General of Assam Police to discuss issues related to the Village Defence Party (VDP).
Recognizing the crucial role of VDP volunteers in maintaining security, the Chief Minister directed officials to eliminate the ceiling system for their remuneration, ensuring timely and adequate payment. Additionally, he instructed officials to expedite the procurement of necessary items for the effective functioning of the VDPs.
The Chief Minister also emphasized the importance of proper functioning of the Thana Committees to benefit the common people, engaging in a detailed discussion on the matter.
The meeting underscored the government's commitment to strengthening local security mechanisms and supporting VDP volunteers in their critical role.