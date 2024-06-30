Assam

Assam CM Chairs Meeting on Village Defence Party Remuneration and Functioning

The Chief Minister also emphasized the importance of proper functioning of the Thana Committees to benefit the common people, engaging in a detailed discussion on the matter.
Assam CM Chairs Meeting on Village Defence Party Remuneration and Functioning
Assam CM Chairs Meeting on Village Defence Party Remuneration and Functioning
Pratidin Time

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma chaired a meeting on Sunday with the Chief Secretary of Assam and the Director General of Assam Police to discuss issues related to the Village Defence Party (VDP).

Recognizing the crucial role of VDP volunteers in maintaining security, the Chief Minister directed officials to eliminate the ceiling system for their remuneration, ensuring timely and adequate payment. Additionally, he instructed officials to expedite the procurement of necessary items for the effective functioning of the VDPs.

The Chief Minister also emphasized the importance of proper functioning of the Thana Committees to benefit the common people, engaging in a detailed discussion on the matter.

The meeting underscored the government's commitment to strengthening local security mechanisms and supporting VDP volunteers in their critical role.

Assam CM Chairs Meeting on Village Defence Party Remuneration and Functioning
Assam CM: Kamakhya Temple Corridor Construction Hinges on IIT Guwahati Approval
Himanta Biswa Sarma
Village Defence Party

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
X
latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam>>latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam/assam-cm-chairs-meeting-on-village-defence-party-remuneration-and-functioning
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com