Assam CM Champions Govt Welfare Schemes as Female Workforce Surges

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma credited the remarkable increase in the ratio of female workers to the government's welfare schemes, which have motivated and empowered women in the state.
Underscoring the focus on 'Nari-Shakti', the Chief Minister stated on 'X' that the government's various welfare programs have significantly contributed to the decrease in the state's unemployment rate.
CM Sarma shared a graph along with 'X' post which shows that the unemployment rate was 9.7% in July-September 2022, which has now risen to 18.7% in just a year.
The graphs shows a steady upward trend reaching 11.9 % in October-December 2022, taking a leap to 15.9 % in January-March 2023, then climbing onwards to 16.5 in April-June 2023.
"Empowering Nari-Shakti is our top priority! Welfare schemes have encouraged and empowered our women force, which has greatly helped in reducing the unemployment rate in the state," he captioned the post.
Significant efforts have been made by the BJP-led government in Assam, under the leadership of CM Sarma, to create job opportunities in the state, aiming to provide 1 lakh jobs.
To meet this goal, the government has consistently been announcing job opportunities in different government sectors.