From Insurgency Hotbed To Midnight Market: Assam CM Hails Tinsukia's Transformation

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, during a press conference at Janata Bhawan in Guwahati, underscored the remarkable transformation of Tinsukia district from being a hotbed of insurgency, where shops would often remain shuttered for days due to security concerns.
CM Sarma highlighted that Tinsukia, which was once marred by the persistent threat of United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) insurgency, has now experienced a significant transformation in its business landscape.
During the tumultuous days of insurgency, it was not uncommon for shops in Tinsukia to remain shuttered for days due to security concerns. However, the chief minister revealed a positive shift during the press conference, stating that, the business community in Tinsukia has now expressed their desire for commercial establishments to be permitted to remain open until midnight.
This change reflects not only an improved security situation but also signifies the economic progress and sense of normalcy returning to the region. CM Sarma further underscored the resilience of the people in Tinsukia and praised their efforts in rebuilding the local economy.
He said, “Few days back I went to Tinsukia. The businessmen there came and requested me to give a notification so that they can keep their shop open till 12 am in the night. Tinsukia was a hotbed of ULFA."
“Such request for Guwahati is acceptable, but Tinsukia National Chambers of Commerce has given me an application that it should be allowed to open for 7 days a week. They said that they will not engage the employees for 7 days, they will circulate some employees, they will engage them for 6 days a week and give it till the night,” he added.
“These are no longer figures, these are being supported by people now at large,” he asserted
Recently, Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh informed that about 90% of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) has been lifted in the state, and hence one should not encourage the re-enforcement of armed laws in the state by grenade explosions.
The top cop clearly stated that if youths who went to the ULFA-I camp wanted to join the mainstream, the state police would welcome them. However, if someone tries to disrupt Assam with arms and ammunition, the state police would not spare anyone and will retaliate, said the DGP.
“Assam is no longer the same as it used to be, Assam is now on the path of development,” asserted the Assam DGP GP Singh in his presser.