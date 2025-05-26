Assam CM, Civil Aviation Minister Explore Measures to Revamp UDAN

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu in New Delhi on Monday and discussed the enhancement of air connectivity and aviation infrastructure across the northeastern region.

Advertisment

During the meeting, the Union Minister Naidu assured the Chief Minister that work on Silchar's proposed greenfield airport is likely to commence within this year. Additionally, the crucial Rupsi airport is slated for expansion to improve accessibility in lower Assam and adjoining areas.

The Union Minister also informed CM Sarma that airports in Jorhat, Dibrugarh, and Silchar would soon be linked to more Indian cities through the introduction of new flight routes, significantly improving regional connectivity.

Both leaders also deliberated on ways to revitalise the UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) scheme in the region with a focus on making it more effective, vibrant, and sustainable. A key objective discussed was to enable more first-time flyers from the Northeast to access air travel through affordable and expanded services.

Following the meeting, the Chief Minister shared key updates on social media platform 'X' expressing optimism over the forthcoming developments in the aviation sector of the Northeast.

He wrote, "Had an excellent meeting with Hon’ble Minister for Civil Aviation Shri

@RamMNK Ji. We spoke at length on expanding air connectivity and infrastructure in the North East."