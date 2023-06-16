Himanta Biswa Sarma Condemns Assault on Assam Delivery Boy in Karnataka

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has condemned the recent incident of physical assault on a food delivery agent from Assam in Karnataka’s Bangalore.
The Assam Chief Minister has urged Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to ensure protection and justice to the delivery agent.
CM Sarma took to Twitter and wrote, “The acute harassment & trauma being faced by a delivery agent from Assam over fake charges, is extremely disturbing. I request the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Karnataka to kindly ensure that adequate protection and justice is delivered to the said individual.”
It may be mentioned that, a 30-year-old food delivery partner from Assam was allegedly beaten up by angry occupants of an apartment in Bangalore’s Electronic City earlier this week.
The incident occurred after an 8-year-old girl complained that the delivery boy forcibly took her to the terrace of the building.
However, the truth came to light after the police arrived at the spot. After verifying the surveillance camera footage, it was found that the girl had gone alone to the terrace. The girl then admitted that she had lied as she was scared of being scolded by her parents.
Meanwhile, the parents of the young girl offered an apology to the delivery agent.