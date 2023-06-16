Himanta Biswa Sarma Condemns Assault on Assam Delivery Boy in Karnataka

The incident occurred after an 8-year-old girl complained that the delivery boy forcibly took her to the terrace of the building.

However, the truth came to light after the police arrived at the spot. After verifying the surveillance camera footage, it was found that the girl had gone alone to the terrace. The girl then admitted that she had lied as she was scared of being scolded by her parents.

Meanwhile, the parents of the young girl offered an apology to the delivery agent.