Assam CM Condoles Death of Veteran Leader Pranabjit Chaliha

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday condoled the demise of veteran leader Pranabjit Chaliha alias Ramu.
The chief minister said his demise is a great loss to the social and political sphere of the state.
A post on the official X handle of the chief minister said, "The CM has expressed his deep condolences over the passing away of prominent social worker and leader of the Assam movement Pranabjit Chaliha. His death is a great loss to the social and political sphere of Assam. The Chief Minister extended his deepest condolences to the bereaved families of the late Chaliha." (translated from Assamese)
Earlier today, father of Veer Lachit Sena leader Shrinkhal Chaliha, Pranabjit Chaliha passed away at the age of 73.
Pranabjit had been suffering from a lung disease for a long time and was undergoing treatment at Assam Medical College and Hospital where he breathed his last.
Born on April 2, 1950, in Sivasagar, Pranabjit was a leading leader in the Assam Andolan.
As per reports, Chaliha had also contested assembly elections from Sivasagar constituency in 2001, 2006 and 2011. Pranabjit Chaliha is the father of senior Veer Lachit Sena leader Shrinkhal Chaliha.