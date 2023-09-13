Assam Veteran Leader Pranabjit Chaliha Passes Away

The father of Veer Lachit Sena leader Shrinkhal Chaliha, Pranabjit Chaliha alias Ramu Da passed away at the age of 73 on Wednesday.
According to sources, Pranabjit had been suffering from a lung disease for a long time and was undergoing treatment at Assam Medical College and Hospital where he breathed his last.
Born on April 2, 1950, in Sivasagar, Pranabjit was a leading leader in the infamous Assam Andolan.
As per reports, Chaliha had also contested assembly elections from Sivasagar constituency in 2001, 2006 and 2011. Pranabjit Chaliha is the father of senior Veer Lachit Sena leader Shrinkhal Chaliha.