Assam CM Condoles Death of Former Minister Sarat Barkataki

Following the death of Sarat Barkataki, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday condoled the death of the former cabinet minister and senior politician.
Expressing his grief, CM Sarma said that Barkataki’s death is a great loss to the political sphere of Assam.
The chief minister posted, “I am saddened to hear of the passing away of the senior politician, former Minister of Government of Assam, Sarat Barkataki. He was a skilled politician and a man of clean personality from whom I learned many things as a colleague for many years. His death is a great loss to the political sphere of Assam.”
“I pray to God for the eternal peace of the veteran politician and extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved families,” he added. (translated from Assamese)
The chief minister further informed that Barkataki’s last rites will performed with full state honours on November 1.
Senior Congress leader and former Assam Cabinet Minister Sarat Barkataki passed away at the age of 86 during the wee hours of Monday.
According to sources, Barkataki was undergoing treatment at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) where he breathed his last.
The senior leader served as an MLA from Sonari constituency for 25 years, i.e., from 1991 to 2011. He also served as education minister in 2015 during former Chief Minister Late Tarun Gogoi’s tenure.