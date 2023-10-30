Former Assam Minister Sarat Barkataki Passes Away

Senior Congress leader and former Assam Cabinet Minister Sarat Barkataki passed away at the age of 86 on Monday morning.
According to sources, Barkataki was undergoing treatment at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) where he breathed his last.
The senior leader served as an MLA from Sonari constituency for 25 years, i.e., from 1991 to 2011.
He also served as education minister in 2015 during former Chief Minister Late Tarun Gogoi’s tenure.
Expressing grief over the loss of the senior leader, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President Bhupen Borah said, “It is with great sadness that we hear of the passing away of Mr. Sarat Barkataki, former Minister of Assam, senior leader of the party and Treasurer of the State Congress till the last day of his life. I will always remember the support he gave as Treasurer from the day I took over as the President of the State Congress.”
“The death of Barkataki is a great loss to our party. I pray for the peace of his soul and extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family!” he added. (translated from Assamese)