Former Assam Minister Sarat Barkataki Passes Away

Expressing grief over the loss of the senior leader, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President Bhupen Borah said, “It is with great sadness that we hear of the passing away of Mr. Sarat Barkataki, former Minister of Assam, senior leader of the party and Treasurer of the State Congress till the last day of his life. I will always remember the support he gave as Treasurer from the day I took over as the President of the State Congress.”

“The death of Barkataki is a great loss to our party. I pray for the peace of his soul and extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family!” he added. (translated from Assamese)